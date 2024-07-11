Juvenile Minke Whale Strands and Dies on Briggs Beach in Little Compton

A minke whale that was stranded on Briggs Beach in Little Compton on Wednesday morning has died despite rescue efforts. Sarah Callan, the animal rescue program manager at Mystic Aquarium, stated that the 17-foot-long female whale was alive when it first washed ashore but succumbed later in the day.

Researchers are set to conduct a necropsy on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

