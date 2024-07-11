Salve Regina University Receives $1M NSF Grant to Bolster Student Development in STEM

Salve Regina University has been awarded a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) aimed specifically at student development. The initiative, titled “Supporting STEM Scholars to Engage in the Blue Economy,” seeks to address the national demand for a diverse and proficient workforce in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by enhancing degree completion rates among high-achieving, low-income students.

Over the next six years, the project will provide scholarships to 16 full-time students who demonstrate financial need and are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biology, chemistry, or mathematics. The program is designed to support these students from their transition into college through to their career search and placement, with an ambitious goal of retaining 90% of the scholars from their freshman to sophomore years and ensuring that 90% graduate within four years.

The initiative also aims to improve the education of future STEM professionals and generate valuable insights into the academic success, retention, transfer, graduation, and career pathways of low-income students.

“The attrition rate for STEM students is high, particularly for those from non-traditional backgrounds,” noted Dr. Belinda Barbagallo, associate professor of biology at Salve and the principal investigator of the NSF grant project. “With this award, we’re able to go beyond scholarships and implement a comprehensive support plan to help students succeed throughout their four years. This includes building a mentoring network, assisting with internship placements, and fostering a sense of community within the STEM field—best practices that lead to student success.”

The program will partner with local blue economy organizations, such as the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center and Save the Bay, to provide students with real-life experiences in a sector identified by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee as one of the state’s key economic drivers. Opportunities will also be available at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Operations Center, slated to open in 2027 at the Newport Naval Station, and through various laboratory and training rotations across STEM fields.

Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president of Salve Regina University, expressed pride in the initiative, stating, “As a mercy institution, we measure our success by the positive impact that our students and alumni have on the world. This program aligns perfectly with our mission. The NSF funding will create hands-on opportunities in STEM fields for students from all backgrounds. We are incredibly proud of this innovative program and grateful for the NSF’s commitment to fostering new talent pipelines in critical research areas.”

Dr. Barbagallo added, “Students from economically disadvantaged schools often lack the necessary skills to succeed in STEM during their first year of college. This program establishes structures to ensure they receive the support they need and don’t fall through the cracks.”

