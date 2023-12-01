KIRA GREENE OF COMPASS & DEBBY LADD OF LILA DELMAN COMPASS SET RECORD WITH SALE OF 170 BLACKSTONE BOULEVARD

Compass announce on Friday the sale of 170 Blackstone Boulevard in Providence for $3,695,000. Kira Greene, a Founding Agent of Compass Providence, represented the Seller in this transaction. Debby Ladd of Lila Delman Compass’ Little Compton Office represented the Buyer. According to data maintained by RI Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale ever on Blackstone Boulevard, and the second highest sale in Providence year-to-date.

The Blackstone Boulevard Estate boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space and features 6 bedrooms, 4 full & 2 full baths and impeccable outdoor entertaining space. Located on a 10,000+ SF corner lot, this exceptional home offers unparalleled living on the coveted East Side.

“It’s truly been a privilege showcasing this remarkable East Side residence,” commented Kira Greene.“Undoubtedly the East Side remains a magnet for buyers from Boston, NYC, and across the nation. My blend of local expertise, broad connectivity, and outreach beyond RI as a Compass agent can create outstanding opportunities, as demonstrated by the success of this sale.”

“I was thrilled to represent the Buyers in the sale of this home,” added Debby Ladd. “Kira made the transaction process smooth, leading to happy and excited Buyers who are looking forward to their move to Providence.”

Year-to-date, Compass ranks as the #1 Brokerage in Rhode Island, with $967M+ in closed sales volume.

In Providence, Compass agents have participated in the top two single-family home sales, as well as the top two condo sales. Currently, Kira Greene ranks as #1 Selling Agent on the East Side.

