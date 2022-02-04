Lady Hibernians Annual Grab-And-Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be Saturday, March 26

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Annual Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The dinner will be immediately following the 4 PM Mass at St. Augustin’s Church. The dinner will be a Grab and Go from St. Augustin’s Church Hall. You should enter the church hall via the Eastnor Road entrance. The price will be $25.00 and children 10 and under will be only $10.00. Since they cannot have our usual sit down dinner and raffle, they will be selling 50/50 Raffle Tickets for $5.00 each.

Pre-orders only for this event must be placed by March 19, 2022.

Please email k.brady06@yahoo.com (Kathryn Brady) or call (401) 847-7156 (Deanna Conheeny) and leave a message with your name, number of dinners, and pickup time with your order to allow them to have your orders ready when you come by the church hall. Pickup will be after 4:00 PM mass until 6:30 PM.

Credit cards, cash and/or checks accepted.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!