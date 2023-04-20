LARGE NEWPORT SUMMER RENTAL – close to it all but far enough away to relax!

VRBO property number: 3286081

five bedrooms

two bathrooms

three floors

full kitchen, dinning, living room, basement, tons of parking, detached garage, porch and yard

Bring the whole family to this large traditional Newport RI home away from the noise but just a short walk to some of Newport’s best dining and brunch spots. Located on a quiet street this stately home boasts five bedrooms (one of which is a full third floor primary suite) and two bathrooms across three floors of living. The open floor plan boasts incredible natural light throughout and with all bedrooms on the upper floors parents can put the little ones to bed and enjoy the entertaining space on the first floor. Just recently renovated to celebrate the 1920’s period details in the home while still remaining very modern and “Instagramable.” Three car driveway leads to a partially fenced yard (open on driveway side) with deck and garage perfect for large families with even larger SUV’s. Wake up to wind chimes and birds chirping and bid the day adieu with a cocktail on the covered front porch. While you can technically bike to second beach a quick 5 minute car ride gets you there, and to most of Newport’s attractions, with ease. Store beach gear and bikes in the garage, walk to shops and eateries on Broadway with ease and be on Banister’s Warf in 5 minutes by car. The home is in the process of being resided and will be completed by June. Onsite property manager available for any issues you may have (lives directly next door). Only 30 day + rentals per Newport RI AIRBnb law. Don’t miss this large home in Newport proper, under market value, just waiting for you to make beautiful memories at! (more photos available upon request. Property interior décor will change by June 1st)

$14,000 per month

Contact: Text or email Lisa at 201-213-2617 or calibripropsnewport@gmail.com

