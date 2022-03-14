Vote Now: Rhode Island announces 5 finalists for our new license plate

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles in conjunction with Governor McKee’s office has narrowed down the 5 finalists for the new stock plate reissuance design! Now, it is up to the public to cast their votes for their favorite design to be selected.



Voting period begins Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00pm and ends Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:59pm.

