Legislators to host St. Patrick’s, St. Joseph’s celebrations to honor Irish and Italian cultures

Both houses of the General Assembly will honor Irish and Italian cultures Thursday, March 16, with their traditional celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day.

In the House, the celebration will begin at the conclusion of business at the 4 p.m. session.

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) will regale the chamber with an original poem celebrating Irish culture. Speaker of the House Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) and Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly) will introduce resolutions celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day respectively.

The Senate will convene its session at 3 p.m. session. Its business will include an Irish heritage address delivered by former Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey and an Italian heritage address delivered by former Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere. An invocation will be given by the Rev. Justin Bolger, O.P., chaplain of Providence College.

