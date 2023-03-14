Rep. McGaw, New England for Offshore Wind Coalition to host local information event

Rep. Michelle McGaw and the Rhode Island State Committee of the New England for Offshore Wind Coalition are hosting an educational event on offshore wind.

The event, scheduled Monday, March 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Little Compton Community Center, 34 Commons St., will provide the public the facts surrounding offshore wind. Topics will include the climate crisis, emissions reductions, economic benefits and wildlife protections. The event is free but space is limited, so registration, available at tinyurl.com/offshorewindfacts is recommended.

The event will provide the opportunity to hear from experts in the field, including fisherman, scientists, wildlife advocates, and professors who will share their knowledge and insights on offshore wind.

“Offshore wind is one of Rhode Island’s greatest opportunities to contribute and benefit from renewable energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Rhode Islanders must have complete, scientifically accurate information about how offshore wind works. Our goal is to have experts present the facts, dispel common misconceptions, and answer questions about what offshore wind projects mean for Rhode Island,” said Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

