Letter to Editor: Please Consider Joining Boy Scout Troop 1 in Portsmouth

To the Editor:

Aquidneck Island has a long history of Scouting. In fact, Troop 1 Portsmouth has been around since 1930. Troop 1 is still a very active troop, with meetings every Tuesday and a camping trip once per month. We have about 20 scouts; most live in Portsmouth but some come as far away as Tiverton, Middletown, and Newport. We are looking for new members in grades 5 and up.

Scouting teaches boys not just camping skills, but also character development, citizenship, and physical and mental fitness. Troop 1 has been on many camping trips over the years, but I will highlight my personal favorites.

The first is Camp Yawgoog. Every summer, we go to Camp Yawgoog in Rockville, RI. We spend a week earning merit badges, doing fun outdoor activities like swimming and fishing, and just hanging out at our campsite.

Another of my favorite camping trips is rock climbing. Every winter, we go rock climbing at either Rock Spot or Carabiners. We go in the evening, stay up till midnight climbing, and then leave in the morning. We have a great time and also get the chance to earn the rock climbing merit badge.

Finally, my favorite trip I’ve been on with Troop 1 was our 2021 high adventure trip. Every other summer, we go on a high adventure trip, where we spend a week of the summer camping and doing something difficult. For our high adventure trip in 2021, we went backpacking in New Hampshire. We had a great time and summited 9 mountain peaks.

Troop 1 Portsmouth is a great Boy Scout troop in Portsmouth, RI. If you or a scouting-age boy in your family are interested in scouting, please consider joining Troop 1 Portsmouth.

– Harry Jasinski, 14

Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Boy Scout Troop 1 – Portsmouth, RI

