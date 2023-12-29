Massachusetts Couple and Teenage Daughter Found Dead at Home

Dover, MA police are currently investigating a triple fatality after responding to a distressing 911 call on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Authorities were alerted to a residence on Wilson’s Way at approximately 7:24 p.m. when a concerned family member, who had stopped by for a visit, discovered the crime scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, Dover Police found the lifeless bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and their teenage daughter. The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal, 54-year-old Teena Kamal, and 18-year-old Ariana Kamal. A gun was found near the body of the husband.

Law enforcement officers took immediate action, securing the area and launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. To bolster their efforts, the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has been brought in to collaborate on the case.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, preliminary findings do not suggest the involvement of an external party. Rather, early indications point towards a tragic incident of domestic violence. Authorities are stressing that there is no perceived ongoing threat to the Dover community related to this specific incident.

Throughout the night, Dover Police and Massachusetts State Police officers from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, along with various specialized units including the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, diligently processed the crime scene. The nature of the incident has prompted a thorough examination to piece together the sequence of events leading to the unfortunate loss of three lives.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities anticipate providing additional information by mid-day on Friday. The community is left in shock as they grapple with the heartbreaking news, and the details surrounding this devastating event continue to emerge.

