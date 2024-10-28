Obituary: Robert Peideia (1946-2024)

Robert A. Peideia, 77, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after a long courageous battle against cancer.

Bob was born on December 27, 1946, to Manuel and Mary (Lima) Peideia in Fall River, MA. After Bob graduated from Middletown High School in 1965, he went on to study Engineering at URI, UMass Dartmouth and later graduated from Johnson and Wales University. Bob joined the United States Air Force and proudly served from 1968-1972.

Bob met the love of his life Christine at the Portsmouth Roller Rink. They were wed in 1973 and shared 51 years together filled with love, laughter and dancing in the kitchen.

Bob worked as a Senior Engineer for General Dynamics Electric Boat where he received multiple awards for his long-term service over a 36-year career.

Bob was devoted to his family; they were the most precious thing in his life. He was involved in every activity or sport that his children were a part of over the years and was the best coach, role model and supporter a kid could ever ask for. Whenever he could, he jumped at the opportunity to pass his knowledge and skills onto the next generation. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and loved every minute with them. Bob enjoyed many active years fishing, sailing, hunting, golfing and bowling.

He was a member of St. Barnabas Church and a proud resident of Portsmouth throughout his life.

In addition to his wife Christine, he leaves their two daughters, Kristie Ledsworth and her husband Jason of Little Compton and Kimberly Oliveira and her husband Christopher of Kinnelon, NJ. Bob was the grandfather of Kyle Santos, Aislynn Oliveira, and Emma Oliveira. He is preceded in death by their son, Robert (Bobby) A. Peideia II.

Bob and his family would like to thank Dr. Howard Safran and his team at the Cancer Center at Newport Hospital for the outstanding care he received throughout his treatment.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, Monday, October 28, 2024, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:30 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, the Cancer Center at Newport Hospital, PO Box H, Providence RI 02903 or to St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

