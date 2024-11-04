Letter to the Editor: Why Newport Needs Knowledgeable Leadership, Not Big Campaign Spending

To the Editor:

I was born in Newport in 1949 and have lived in Newport my whole life. This election feels very different and concerning. I’ve never before received so many political flyers in my mailbox—or, this year, texts on my cell phone. Most of these come from Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, and quite a few from Councilor Mark Aramil. The Mayor has spent an unusually large sum on his campaign, far more than any other candidate, which raises concerns.

The latest text I received included pictures of Khamsyvoravong, Aramil, Matt Grant, and Steph Smyth—Grant is running in the second ward, and Smyth at-large. If elected, this group intends to make changes to our city charter, but what else might they alter? These four candidates have limited experience and little knowledge of Newport. They don’t seem like a great fit for our city, as we need experienced, knowledgeable leaders who will think carefully rather than aim to control every vote in the council.

When you go to the polls on November 5th, please choose wisely. Consider great candidates like John Walker, running at-large, who will work for the good of the people of Newport; Jeanne Napolitano, also at-large, a former Mayor with deep knowledge of our city; and Lynn Ceglie, running in the second ward, a hard worker for Newport and its residents.

Thank you!

Bob Barella

Newport

