Obituary: Kenneth Chase Eggeman (1950-2024)

Kenneth Eggeman, 74, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home surrounded lovingly by his children and grandchildren on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Born in Honolulu, HI, he was the son of the late Robert and Barbara (Underwood) Eggeman.

Kenneth leaves his children; Kristin Eggeman, of Tiverton, Kenneth D. Eggeman, of Middletown, Chase T. Eggeman, of Tiverton, and Christopher J. Eggeman and his wife Kelsey of South Kingstown

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassidy Marshall of Newport and Alexandre K. Vals of Texas, as well as his brothers Richard Eggeman and his wife Sandra, of Middletown, and Gary Eggeman and his wife Charlene, of Portsmouth.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend call hours on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to Toys for Tots.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

