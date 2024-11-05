Closing Argument: Building a Stronger Newport with Molly Kapstein Cote on the School Committee

To the Editor:

Tuesday, November 5 is your last opportunity to vote in the 2024 Election and make an important mark on Newport by electing qualified local officials who will strengthen Newport’s future. I am Molly Kapstein Cote, and I am the right choice for the Newport School Committee. But why should you vote for me? The answer is in the evidence and facts that prove my dedication to Newport and my passion for public education, focusing on student success for every child in our schools.

Before serving in my current position as the State’s Chief Policy Officer for Public Higher Education, I worked as a prosecutor for the Rhode Island Attorney General and practiced in criminal defense and Family Court for nearly 23 years. My professional experience makes me uniquely qualified to serve on the School Committee. I am a skilled negotiator who listens to all perspectives to reach the best solutions. I am a hardworking, practical problem solver who delivers strong results. I am also aware of a variety of funding opportunities and data about our school system and community that inform my commitment to making the Newport Public School System excellent.

Newport’s three schools can operate effectively as a strong, unified system focused on well-defined student success. Each school should be accountable to, and collaborate with, one another to prepare students, especially in reading and math, to progress without falling behind. While state-wide test scores highlight areas for improvement and serve as a data-driven way to compare our schools (not our kids) with others, there are other ways to measure student success in Newport. Most importantly, student success should be evident in the paths Rogers graduates take, whether that’s pursuing a college degree or leaving high school with a meaningful skill that leads to a good-paying job, allowing them to live, work, and raise a family in our community.

Achieving widespread student success means removing barriers and providing individualized support so that students are free to learn. The core of this effort is the teaching and learning relationship, grounded in mutual support and respect between the administration and teachers, ensuring they work together and have what they need to do the job they love, bring excellence to the classroom, and meet students where they are. Our kids are the sole purpose of our schools, and all efforts must focus on them.

Creative problem-solving, such as partnering with local service providers and organizations ready to offer unique learning experiences and a range of services to kids and families, coupled with data-driven accountability and careful budgeting, will result in strong schools for Newport that will strengthen our community for years to come.

Finally, my grandparents, who were Civil Rights activists, are the inspiration behind my dedication to public service, equal opportunity, and my passion for public education. My grandfather was a public school teacher, a Providence School Committee member in the 1950s-60s, and later organized teachers in Rhode Island, becoming head of the NEA before being elected state representative in the 1980s. Just as they were committed to community and public education, I am committed to Newport, to our kids, and to making our school system excellent to ensure Newport’s strong future. I ask you to commit your vote to me and grant me the privilege of serving each of you on the Newport School Committee.

Molly Kapstein Cote

Candidate, Newport School Committee

