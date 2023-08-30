Levitate Announces Lineup for Flannel Jam Oct. 8th and 9th in Marshfield and on Nantucket

Levitate announced Wednesday the dates and lineup for the 2023 Flannel Jam, a celebration of the beauty of the fall season in New England. Taking place October 8 at Marshfield Fairgrounds with a special island encore performance on October 9 at Cisco Brewers in Nantucket, the lineup will feature Old Crow Medicine Show, Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos, Jackson + Mihali, Futurebirds, Melt, The Heavy Heavy, Ali McGuirk, and Birch Swart & Sesalia. Nantucket’s island encore edition will see a reprise from Old Crow Medicine Show plus Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos, Ali McGuirk, and Buckle & Shaketo close out the island’s summer season and welcome the Fall in style.

Flannel Jam also serves as the official release party of Levitate’s 2023 Fall Line, including their signature Original Flannels, plus sweaters, fleece, jackets and more built with recycled, organic and eco-friendly materials. Designed in their flagship Marshfield headquarters for the past decade, the Levitate team perfected a line of apparel built for New Englanders. Inspired by the connection and passion for surf culture, music, art and the outdoors, the brand serves as a reflection of the overall community ethos. The latest Levitate designs and more will be released and available to purchase at both events.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon EST via Tixr. Visit www.levitateflanneljam.com for more information.

In true Levitate fashion, Flannel Jam will celebrate all things Fall with a focus on creativity and community. Levitate’s signature mix of live art and muralists will be brought to life with a special Fall focus, and will also be featuring an enlarged artisan village to celebrate New England artists. Flannel Jam will also feature special seasonal fall-focused offerings including: hot spiked cider, hot apple cider donuts, special craft beer + spirits and more. There will be an expanded Kid’s Zone which includes kid’s canteen and rugrat rodeo for all ages fun to get kids involved with music and art. for all ages fun to encourage kids involved with music and art More information to be announced in the coming weeks.

One percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

