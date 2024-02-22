Lila Delman Compass Achieves Remarkable Success in Rhode Island Commercial Real Estate Market in 2023

Lila Delman Compass is thrilled to share its outstanding performance in the 2023 Rhode Island commercial properties market, as revealed by data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. The esteemed real estate firm’s agents actively participated in two out of the top three commercial sales across the state, solidifying their position as key players in the industry.

According to the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, Lila Delman Compass has secured the coveted title of the #1 Firm for commercial sales in both Kent and Washington Counties, based on the impressive 2023 sales volume.

Breaking down the success by municipality, Lila Delman Compass agents were instrumental in six top commercial sales, showcasing their expertise and dominance in the market. The notable transactions include:

1850 Post Road | $5,900,000 | Gregory Arakelian & Dave Lawrence Block Island: 359 & 361 High Street | $5,650,000 | Rosemary Tobin

359 & 361 High Street | $5,650,000 | Rosemary Tobin Westerly: 93 Watch Hill Road | $2,700,000 | Gregory Arakelian Achievement: Highest Marina Sale In State

93 Watch Hill Road | $2,700,000 | Gregory Arakelian North Kingstown: 222 Exeter Road | $2,200,000 | Gregory Arakelian

222 Exeter Road | $2,200,000 | Gregory Arakelian South Kingstown: 116 Main Street | $800,000 | Dan & Nicole Harding

116 Main Street | $800,000 | Dan & Nicole Harding Scituate: 84 Danielson Pike | $368,000 | Gregory Arakelian

Furthermore, Gregory Arakelian, the Commercial Director of Lila Delman Compass, has received recognition for his outstanding performance in 2023. Arakelian has been nominated for two awards by CoStar, the internationally acclaimed commercial real estate database. The CoStar Impact Awards acknowledge exemplary transactions and projects in the commercial real estate sector.

It is noteworthy that Lila Delman Compass is an integral part of Compass Rhode Island, and in 2023, Compass emerged as the sole brokerage surpassing $1 billion in sales in Rhode Island. The brokerage’s stellar rankings extend across both residential and commercial categories, emphasizing its comprehensive expertise in the real estate market.

As Lila Delman Compass continues to set new benchmarks, the firm looks forward to another year of success and innovation in the ever-evolving Rhode Island real estate landscape.

