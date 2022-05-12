Lila Delman Compass Announces Record-Breaking Sale in Lincoln

Lila Delman Compass announced Thursday the record-breaking sale of 15 Red Brook Crossing in Lincoln for $2,425,000. Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates Susan Perry and Michelle Pezza represented the seller. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale ever recorded in the municipality.*

“The market continues to be very strong with demand exceeding supply at every price point including the luxury market,” commented Susan Perry. “With extremely limited inventory in Providence many buyers are considering communities like Bridlewood Estates as alternatives to the East Side.”

“At Lila Delman Compass, we believe the power of a collaborative team is how we best service our clients. We keep a strong gauge on our customers’ needs and work to address each one with professionalism, precision and care,” stated Michelle Pezza. “Our white-glove service leaves our clients feeling supported through every process and leads to successful closings.”

Built with attention to every detail and unparalleled quality, this property exudes luxury. Upon entering the double doors into the cathedral-height foyer, you are greeted by a grand marble stairway with a balcony. Beyond the foyer is a spacious great room featuring a custom marble fireplace and a beautiful formal dining room, adorned to impress the most discerning guests. The open kitchen includes a large center island with waterfall edge countertop, professional appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Creatively positioned beneath the marble staircase is a wine room, ideal for entertaining. The upper level hosts the primary suite with an expansive dressing room and spa like bath complete with a soaking tub. When you make your way outside to the backyard oasis you are surrounded by privacy. The resort-like grounds include stamped concrete patios, a gunite pool, a cabana, and a hot tub.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 1995 – May 11, 2022. * Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.

