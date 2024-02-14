Luxury Living: Carnegie Tower Condo with Sweeping Views and Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market for $815,000

1 Tower Drive, Unit #1106 | Portsmouth, RI | 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,800 square feet | listed by Lila Delman Compass for $815,000

Perched above the picturesque Narragansett Bay, Carnegie Tower stands as a sophisticated, high-rise residential enclave within an exclusive gated community. Unit #1106, accessible via a private elevator directly to the residence, presents a spacious 1800 sq. ft. layout comprising 2 bedrooms, a versatile flex space ideal for a den, office, or additional sleeping area, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 balconies.

The residence showcases an inviting open floor plan with a well-appointed kitchen, a living room featuring a gas fireplace, and an elegant dining room. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows capture breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay and Mt Hope Bay, including the beautifully illuminated Mt Hope bridge at night, and the scenic Aquidneck Club golf course. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Both bedrooms boast well-proportioned dimensions and attractive en-suite bathrooms.

Carnegie Tower offers resort-like amenities reminiscent of a 5-star hotel, including concierge service, an Olympic-sized pool, outdoor spa, communal fire pit, outdoor grill station, children’s pool, fitness center, security gate, conference room, and catering kitchen. Take a leisurely stroll to the nearby boat ramp, marina, or the shoreline and beach. Notably, the Tower’s condo fee covers most utilities, excluding electricity and internet/TV, providing a hassle-free living experience. Additionally, within the same private gated estate, residents have the option to join the Aquidneck Club, featuring golf, tennis, equestrian activities, yachting, and a clubhouse with a bar and fine dining restaurant.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

