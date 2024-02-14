Controversy as Newport City Council Considers $5,000 Monthly Lobbying Contract with Ties to Mayor’s Campaign Donors

Tensions rise in Newport City Hall as the Newport City Council prepares for a vote on a resolution tonight that would grant a $5,000 per month lobbying contract to the Providence-based Capitol Communications Group.

Mayor Khamsyvoravong, the driving force behind this proposal, faces scrutiny as key figures from the lobbying firm, Peter Baptista and Nick Hemond, have collectively contributed $2,350 to the mayor’s reelection campaign.

As the protests grow louder, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, who has lived in Newport for just slightly longer than 17 minutes, continues on his one-man mission to bring insider politics to our city.

This begs the question: “When did Newport become Providence?” One is left wondering if these are really the kind of politics we want here.

We’ve already had one Buddy Cianci. Mayor Khamsyvoravong, I knew Buddy Cianci. Buddy Cianci was a friend of mine. Mayor Khamsyvoravong, you’re no Buddy Cianci.

While the proposed lobbying contract itself may not be illegal, it certainly raises ethical concerns and unmistakably fails to pass the “smell test.”

At the very minimum, Mayor “Xay” must recuse himself from this vote.

