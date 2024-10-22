Major Change Ahead: Dixon Street to Reverse Traffic Flow Starting November 1

Motorists should prepare for a significant traffic shift on Dixon Street starting November 1. The city plans to reverse traffic flow in an effort to improve safety and efficiency, with new directional signage and road striping to be implemented ahead of the change.

Traffic traveling toward Bellevue Avenue or Spring Street from Thames Street or Wellington Avenue will be re-routed to alternate routes, including Narragansett Avenue. However, residents living on Dixon Street will be able to park as usual, with no changes to existing arrangements.

Newport’s new City Manager, Colin Kennedy—whom many in the community believe is in over his head—acknowledged that the city’s traffic engineers did not participate in discussions regarding the proposed changes, attributing their absence to time constraints. This explanation drew scrutiny from Councilman David Carlin, who pointed out that the engineers had over three years to assess the plan.

Carlin, a vocal advocate for the traffic change, stressed that the current conditions on Dixon Street present safety concerns for residents. Supporters of the resolution echoed these sentiments, citing the urgent need for improvements to the hazardous traffic situation.

On the flip side, Bari Freeman of Bike Newport expressed opposition to the change, warning that the new traffic flow could hinder cyclists who frequently use Dixon Street.

Despite the differing opinions, the Newport City Council passed the resolution unanimously, voting 7-0 in favor of the new traffic plan. As November 1 approaches, residents and motorists alike will need to adapt to the upcoming changes on Dixon Street.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

