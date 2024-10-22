Meet Molly Kapstein Cote: A Passionate Advocate for Newport’s Public Schools

To the Editor:

My name is Molly Kapstein Cote, and I am running for a seat on the Newport School Committee because I am deeply passionate about public education and the profound impact it has on our community. Strong public schools are the foundation of strong, successful communities, and I am committed to making sure Newport’s schools thrive. With the election just a few weeks away, I would like to introduce myself and share why I am asking for your vote on November 5th.

I bring almost 25 years of experience as both a lawyer and educator. I have taught as an adjunct professor at Roger Williams Law School and Salve Regina University, and my legal career has taken me through every level of our justice system. I focused on criminal matters and Family Court cases, helping children and families, and served as a prosecutor for the Rhode Island Attorney General. My work there included handling some of our state’s most serious crimes, from murder to child and elder abuse, and I eventually led the Elder Abuse Unit as Unit Chief. Throughout my career, I have seen the challenges our residents face, and I believe that ensuring a quality education for all Newport’s children will open doors for them, improving our community as a whole.

For Newport to have a strong public school system, we must focus on student success. At the heart of this is high-quality teaching. Our culturally diverse student body spans Pell, Thompson, and Rogers, and we must celebrate that diversity while recognizing that each child learns in a unique way. Our schools need to support students who are struggling while also challenging those who are excelling. By empowering our teachers to meet the individual needs of our students, we can improve test scores, especially in reading and math. Additionally, it’s critical that our schools address non-academic barriers that prevent students from attending and fully engaging in their education. Together, these efforts will increase test scores, reduce absenteeism, and promote student success.

In my current role as the State’s Chief Policy Officer for Postsecondary Education, I work to improve outcomes for students beyond high school, including Rogers graduates. I know how to ensure that through job training courses or college preparation, our students can secure good-paying jobs and build their futures right here in Newport.

I am a data-driven problem solver who works hard to get results. Every day, I analyze budgets and program outcomes to ensure efficient, goal-centered spending. I believe this approach, combined with additional funding from public and private sources and collaboration with community partners, will maximize resources and opportunities for Newport’s students.

Finally, I believe that listening to one another and finding common ground is essential to building a strong school system. I am eager to hear from you and work together to ensure the success of our schools and the future of Newport. My contact information is below, and I hope you will vote for me on November 5th, allowing me the opportunity to serve you on the School Committee and work to improve education for our children and our city as a whole.

Thank you,

Molly Kapstein Cote

