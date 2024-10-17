Majority of Voters Plan to Cast Ballots Before Election Day, Survey Finds

A growing number of Americans are opting to vote early, with nearly one in five planning to cast their ballots before the end of the week, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey. The survey reveals that only 45% of likely voters plan to vote in person on Election Day, reflecting a shift in voting habits.

The poll found that 25% of respondents will wait until later this month to vote, while 8% plan to vote the week before Election Day. Notably, 6% have already cast their votes, and another 14% expect to do so before this week is over.

This data underscores the increasing popularity of early voting and mail-in ballots as voters seek convenience and peace of mind ahead of Election Day. With a significant portion of voters opting for early voting methods, election officials are preparing for a surge of ballots in the coming weeks.

