Kelsey Martin of The Dowd Team Closes $2.4 Million Deal on Cherry Street Property

In a notable transaction underscoring Newport’s buoyant luxury real estate market, Kelsey Martin of The Dowd Team successfully represented the buyers in the purchase of an elegant new construction at 4 Cherry Street, located in the city’s exclusive Point neighborhood. The property, sold for $2.4 million, exemplifies the best of contemporary architectural design and craftsmanship.

Spanning 3,142 square feet, the custom-built residence was brought to life by Harbor Construction and designed by A. Tesa Architecture, a firm known for its refined approach to modern elegance. The home’s centerpiece, a bespoke kitchen featuring high-end appliances, marries form and function with a sophisticated aesthetic, appealing to discerning buyers drawn to Newport’s blend of historic charm and upscale living.

Martin, a Rhode Island native with deep ties to the Ocean State, joined The Dowd Team in 2022 after a career marked by a commitment to community service. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a minor in Business, Martin approaches real estate with a passion for helping others, a value instilled in her by her twin sister, Ellen Oaklund, who inspired her to enter the industry.

Since joining The Dowd Team, Martin has become one of the area’s most sought-after agents, recognized for her professionalism and deep understanding of the local market. This recent sale on Cherry Street is a reflection of her ability to navigate Newport’s highly competitive luxury real estate landscape while offering her clients unmatched service.

The property at 4 Cherry Street adds another success to Martin’s growing portfolio and further solidifies her reputation in Newport’s high-end market.

