Governor McKee, Health Officials Kick Off Flu Vaccination Campaign, Urge Flu Shots as Winter Approaches

Governor Dan McKee, alongside Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Health Director Jerry Larkin, MD, received their flu shots today at Greenline Apothecary in Providence, kicking off the state’s annual flu vaccination campaign. The event, aimed at encouraging all Rhode Islanders 6 months and older to get vaccinated, marks the state’s proactive efforts to keep residents healthy as the flu season approaches.

“Getting a flu shot is your best protection against serious illness from the flu,” said Governor McKee. “It’s also the best way to protect the people you love by helping reduce the spread of the flu. We’ve worked to ensure that flu vaccines are readily available across every community in Rhode Island. Make your plans to get vaccinated today.”

Lieutenant Governor Matos emphasized the heightened risk that flu presents to vulnerable groups, such as older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. “The flu can be a serious health risk, and anyone who gets it can become more susceptible to significant health issues like heart attack or stroke,” she said. “You can keep yourself and your community safe by making an appointment at your pharmacy or doctor’s office.”

Flu shots are widely available at pharmacies, primary care offices, and health centers throughout the state. In addition, hundreds of flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held at schools, many of which are open to the entire community. These school clinics offer free flu shots, with no insurance required. Information about school flu clinics is available at schoolflu.com, and community vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov.

Health Director Jerry Larkin, MD, noted the importance of protecting against other respiratory viruses this season. “Flu is just one of the viruses that can make you sick this fall and winter,” said Larkin. “Everyone 6 months and older should also get a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your healthcare provider to see if an RSV vaccination is right for you, especially if you’re 60 or older.”

During the 2023-2024 flu season, Rhode Island saw over 1,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 32 flu-associated deaths. The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend flu shots for everyone aged six months and older, with particular emphasis on older adults, healthcare workers, pregnant individuals, and people with chronic health conditions.

In addition to flu shots, Rhode Islanders are urged to take other precautions, including frequent hand washing, coughing or sneezing into their elbows, staying home if sick, and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

This year’s flu season could be severe, but with the right steps, Rhode Island is aiming to minimize its impact.

