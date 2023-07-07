Man dies after being pulled from water at Rhode Island state beach

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that at around 12:30 p.m. today, lifeguards at Misquamicut State Beach pulled an unresponsive adult male from the water.

Lifeguards tried to resuscitate the man by administering CPR and using an automated external defibrillator until Westerly EMS and DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement responded at around 12:45 PM.

Westerly emergency personnel transported the man to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No further details about the incident are available at this time.

