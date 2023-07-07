Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe Named to List of 50 Greatest Living Rhode Islanders

Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe has been included on GoLocalProv’s 2023 list of the 50 Greatest Living Rhode Islanders.

This is the news website’s fourth edition of the list, which was first compiled in 2016 and updated in 2018 and 2020. Coxe has been on the list in previous years.

“It is a privilege to be included in the company of this accomplished group of Rhode Islanders who have distinguished themselves in such an incredible variety of fields,” Coxe said. “I am so proud to be from a state that, despite its small size, has produced so many extraordinary individuals.”

The former Executive Director of Save The Bay in Rhode Island and head of the Department of Environmental Protection in Massachusetts, Coxe was cited for her transformative leadership of the Preservation Society, a non-profit organization preserving 11 historic house museums, including seven National Historic Landmarks.

Since joining the organization in 1998, Coxe has directed the push to raise millions for preservation of the mansions; launched an aggressive plan to ensure the long-term conservation of the houses; achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (fewer than 900 of the 35,000 museums in the U.S. are accredited); established a Fellows program for emerging scholars; initiated a vibrant exhibition program while converting the second floor of Rosecliff into museum exhibition space; and organically growing the organization’s membership from 3,800 to 48,000 supporters.

Coxe joins a distinguished and diverse group that includes Nobel Prize winners in physics, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, a brain scientist, a civil rights leader, a world-renowned stone cutter, a Navy SEAL, a government reformer and an accomplished collection of writers, actors, filmmakers, artists, musicians, professors, educators, judges, athletes, coaches, entrepreneurs, explorers, politicians, journalists and business leaders.

To view the complete list, go to https://www.golocalprov.com/ news/greatest-living-rhode- islanders-2023-version

