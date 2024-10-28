Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s Campaign Fundraising Raises Concerns About Outside Influence in Newport

As the Newport City Council election draws near, Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s fundraising dominance has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns about potential outside influence in local politics. With a staggering $108,775 raised between January 1, 2023, and October 15, 2024, Khamsyvoravong’s financial advantage over the City Council candidates is not just impressive—it’s alarming.

The vast majority of Khamsyvoravong’s funding—over $71,000, or 66%—has come from outside Newport, marking a sharp contrast to his rivals’ grassroots, locally funded campaigns. While the average City Council candidate has scraped between $5,000 and $8,000, primarily from Newport residents, Khamsyvoravong’s reliance on out-of-town donations raises concerns about where his loyalties may lie.

Historically, Newport City Council campaigns have been modestly financed, fitting the part-time role’s $2,000 annual salary. Khamsyvoravong’s significant fundraising, therefore, appears outsized and, to some, troubling.

Councilor Mark Aramli, the second-highest fundraiser, has primarily self-funded his campaign with a whopping $30,000 personal loan while raising only $190.40 from individual donors.

Other candidates have largely relied on smaller contributions from within the community. Councilor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano follows with $8,000 in community contributions, followed by Matt Grant with $6,530; John Walker with $6,000; Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie with $5,940; Steph Smyth with $5,566; Councilor Charlie Holder with $5,280; and Ian Martins with $4,200.

In stark contrast, Khamsyvoravong’s campaign is fueled by significant contributions from lawyers, lobbyists, and developers, who have collectively poured more than $40,000 into his coffers. This raises uncomfortable questions about what these sectors expect in return for their financial backing—and what influence they may have over Newport’s future. While Khamsyvoravong has raised $37,415 from Newport residents, a sum that would still place him ahead of all Council candidates, the fact that two-thirds of his funding comes from beyond the city’s borders suggests that much of his support lies elsewhere.

The disparity in fundraising is striking, but what is more concerning is what it reveals about the sources of Khamsyvoravong’s financial strength. In a race where the vast majority of the City Council candidates are working with modest budgets fueled by local contributions, Khamsyvoravong’s ability to rake in outside cash raises questions about whose interests his campaign truly represents. Will he govern for the people of Newport, or will outside donors hold sway?

With such an overwhelming financial advantage, Khamsyvoravong has the resources to outspend his rivals on advertising and outreach, potentially drowning out the voices of candidates who are funded by their fellow Newport residents. As Election Day approaches, voters will have to weigh not just the policies and platforms of the candidates, but also the question of influence—whether Newport’s next City Council will serve the city’s people or powerful outsiders.

