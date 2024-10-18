Letter to the Editor: Why I’m endorsing Lynn Ceglie for 2nd Ward Newport City Council

To the Editor:

I am endorsing Lynn Ceglie for Ward 2 City Councilor. I have known Lynn since she began her political career as PTO president at Cranston-Calvert School. She was an advocate for every student then, just as she is now for every citizen of Newport.

We need experience, commitment, and integrity on our council to best represent the needs of the Newport community. As a long-term resident of Ward 2, I have seen Lynn demonstrate this commitment through her responsiveness and perseverance in addressing the issues faced by her constituents.

We need balanced representation on the Council from members with proven records of hard work and dedication to serving Newport’s citizens and community. Lynn exemplifies this kind of councilor.

Lynn has no agenda other than to serve Newport and to continue tackling the issues that matter most to its people.

Please consider voting for Lynn Ceglie for Ward 2 Councilor on November 5.

Thank you for your consideration.

Susan M. Walsh

Newport

