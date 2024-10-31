Middletown Coastal Retreat with Stunning Views Hits Market for $1,495,000

31 Ocean View Drive | Middletown, RI | 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,168 sq ft | offered by Jennifer O’Hora Lawrence of Lila Delman Compass for $1,495,000.

Nestled on a generous 39,000-square-foot lot with sweeping views of Easton’s Beach and Newport’s iconic Cliff Walk, this classic Colonial-style home is being offered to the market for the first time. Built in 2010 by renowned local builder Tom Settle, the property embodies a harmonious blend of timeless design and modern amenities, perfect for those seeking coastal tranquility within minutes of Newport’s vibrant lifestyle.

The heart of the home is an expansive open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living room and kitchen, ideal for both intimate gatherings and large celebrations. The kitchen, a culinary hub, opens onto an outdoor deck where one can enjoy the stunning beach and cliff views over morning coffee or an evening meal.

With just under 4,000 square feet of living space, including a partially finished lower level, the layout caters to a variety of living arrangements. The first floor features a spacious en-suite bedroom, ideal for guests or multi-generational families, while the second floor houses the primary suite, complete with a private bath and deck that offers unobstructed seaside vistas. Two additional sun-filled bedrooms, a convenient laundry room, and a versatile third-level room—perfect for use as a bedroom, office, or family room—complete the upper floors.

Throughout, hardwood floors enhance the home’s warmth, complemented by gas utilities, town water, and sewer systems for modern convenience. The two-car garage, yard sprinkler system, and outdoor shower add to the property’s thoughtful amenities, designed with coastal living in mind.

Located minutes from beaches, restaurants, shops, and Newport’s historic mansions, 31 Ocean View Drive offers a rare opportunity to own a refined seaside home in an enviable setting.

