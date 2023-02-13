McKee Administration Deploys Additional Resources for 24-hour Warming Stations and Overnight Shelters to Assist People Experiencing Homelessness

The RI Department of Housing in partnership with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) on February 10th issued a memorandum to pre-existing Consolidated Homeless Fund (CHF) vendors requesting letters of interest (LOI) to expand 24-hour warming stations and overnight shelters to help address the current and projected needs of persons experiencing homelessness.

“Providing these resources for 24-hour warming stations and expanded overnight shelter is another step we are taking to reduce unsheltered homelessness throughout Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I remain committed to investing in partnerships to carry out this important work.”

“To combat homelessness, we must provide our unhoused neighbors with not only shelter, but with the wraparound services they need,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “Through this newly-available funding, we will be able to make our shelters and warming stations safer, more comfortable, and more supportive for those who make use of them.”

“It is important to expand warming center and shelter operations to additional locations given the continuing need,” said Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor. “We are implementing more of these critical near-term measures while at the same time advancing efforts to build more permanent housing stock in our state.”

“Eighty-percent of what determines a person’s health happens outside the clinic walls, meaning it is our housing, employment, and social supports that factor into our health outcomes. For example, one unfortunate health outcome that far too many Rhode Islanders are affected by is overdose and addiction,” said Acting Secretary of Health & Human Services Ana Novais. “Providing the necessary interventions to help people who face addiction is even harder when they are living outside, so warming centers are the first step in helping folks maintain safe living conditions and connect with necessary supports and services to address health needs and overcome addiction.”

The deadline for CHF vendors to submit letters of interest is Friday, February 17th, at 2:00pm. An optional information session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, February 14, at 11:30. Examples of eligible activities for funding may include, but are not limited to, staffing, client supports, equipment, renovations to expand capacity, and more. EOHHS is providing funding for supportive services that meet approved opioid mitigation and abatement activities.

The Pawtucket Housing Authority has already expressed a willingness to provide 1139 Main Street in Pawtucket for warming station purposes.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!