Connor Dowd of the Dowd Team Sells ‘Snow’s Nest’ for $3.2 Million

Middletown’s “Snow’s Nest,” a stunning custom-built home with unparalleled views of Easton Bay, has officially sold for $3,228,000, represented by seasoned Rhode Island real estate broker Connor Dowd of the Dowd Team. Located at 59 Crest Street on Easton’s Point, this 4,500-square-foot residence epitomizes coastal luxury with high-end finishes, an elegant floor plan, and state-of-the-art smart home features.

Built to maximize both privacy and views, the four-level home showcases thoughtful craftsmanship and modern convenience. The property’s “Control 4” smart system allows voice-controlled lighting, shades, and climate control, creating an experience where comfort and sophistication converge.

Upon entering the residence, new owners are greeted by an expansive mudroom and game room leading to a tranquil backyard. The heart of the home, a chef’s kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and panoramic views of Easton’s Beach, is designed for both family gatherings and formal entertaining. The property also includes ocean-view decks, a 10-seat Dolby-equipped theater room, and a fully outfitted gym with Peloton and Tonal equipment, making it a year-round sanctuary for relaxation and recreation.

The backyard retreat, now enjoyed by the home’s new owners, features a hot tub, firepit, vegetable gardens, and easy access to First Beach, offering a rare blend of privacy and convenience. The two-car garage comes equipped with a Tesla charging station and additional home gym setup, further enhancing this coastal escape.

Connor Dowd, who has been a fixture in Rhode Island’s real estate market since 1999, expertly facilitated the transaction, ensuring a seamless experience for both buyer and seller. Known for his client-first approach and deep knowledge of the local market, Dowd has helped countless clients find their dream homes along Rhode Island’s picturesque coastline.

