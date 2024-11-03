Meet Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s Close Friend Behind the ‘Change the Charter’ Smear Campaign

Newport used to be a beacon of transparency and community spirit—a small town with international appeal where it didn’t take a lot of money or political connections to participate in local government.

But this election season, that spirit of small-town connection has come under assault from a group called Change the Charter.

The group’s origins are unclear, but over the past several months, this opaque organization has become a visible force in local politics, issuing endorsements, press releases, and sending unsolicited text messages and emails to Newport voters.

At the heart of this campaign seems to be an agenda to transform Newport’s city government into something more akin to Providence, Cranston, or Woonsocket.

But who’s behind this group?

A visit to the organization’s website doesn’t provide any answers. There’s no “About Us” section, no board of directors is listed, and the only contact point is a general sign-up form.

The organization, which presents itself as a non-profit with a .org web address, is also not listed with the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office or Board of Elections.

Ryan Patrick Kelley, a close friend of Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and a professional political operative, was recently quoted in a press release endorsing a slate of five City Council candidates on behalf of Change The Charter. Newport This Week has identified him as the organization’s chair, and the organization’s domain is registered in his name.

It remains unclear whether there are other members of this so-called group, but what is clear is that over the last several weeks, Change the Charter has launched a relentless smear campaign against anyone challenging Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong. Their targets have included sitting council members like Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Charlie Holder, and David Carlin, along with At-Large candidates Ian Martins and John Walker.

According to Rhode Island election laws, organizations or individuals engaging in political advocacy who spend more than $1,000 per election must report their expenses and sources of income to the Board of Elections.

Change the Charter has yet to file any disclosures, despite engaging in a paid social media, email, and text messaging campaign. So, who’s funding this political activity?

Adding to the concern over political advocacy, Change the Charter has handpicked candidates to support Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s campaign, including Councilor Mark Aramli, At-Large candidate Steph Smyth, 1st Ward candidate Ellen Pinnock, and 2nd Ward candidate Matt Grant.

In addition to his “group” endorsing candidates, Kelley has also personally donated to the campaigns of Smyth and Grant.

So who is Ryan Patrick Kelley?

A recent Newport resident and one of Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong’s closest friends, Kelley moved to Newport during the pandemic and registered to vote in May 2020.

Here’s Ryan Patrick Kelley celebrating Mayor Xay’s birthday on Block Island alongside an offshore wind executive.

In addition to being a full-time political operative, he comes with a resume built on questionable tactics. A former staffer for Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and campaign manager for Governor Dan McKee, Kelley’s latest gig was as a political meme creator, spreading division and discord at the national level with a group called Meme2020.

Now, he’s brought those same divisive tactics to Newport to fuel the political ambitions of his friends and colleagues.

So, what’s all this effort for? A part-time ceremonial mayoral position that pays only $4,000 a year.

While past Newport mayors have been content with serving the community in an honorary role, for Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, the position appears to be a stepping stone—and its title a requirement to feed his political ambitions for higher office.

Since January of 2023, while other candidates have raised between $5,000 and $8,000, Xay has amassed a massive $108,000 war chest, with two-thirds of those funds coming from outside Newport—including $40,000 from lawyers, lobbyists, and developers.

Change the Charter appears to be a political extension of that campaign. While change is inevitable, Newport deserves better.

It’s time to stand up to Change the Charter, Ryan Patrick Kelley, and Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, and protect our city from those who would sacrifice it for their own ambition.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

