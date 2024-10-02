Letter to the Editor: Stop Newport’s Reckless Spending – VOTE NO on Bond Referendum Question 6

To the Editor:

On November 5th, Newport voters will face yet another substantial financial decision: a $98.5 million bond issue. However, much like past ballot measures, the language is frustratingly unclear, leaving voters with more questions than answers.

In 2022, Newport approved a bond for Rogers High School for $98.7 million. Yet since then, the city has already exceeded that budget by $23.7 million—without further voter consent. This signals a larger problem with how Newport manages its finances.

It’s time for the Newport City Council to take responsibility. Instead of bundling several costly projects into one proposal, this referendum should have been broken down into separate items, each with a clear, maximum cost. This would allow voters to prioritize which projects are most essential.

Newport’s pattern of unchecked spending—hiring new employees, adding projects, increasing water and sewer bills—puts further strain on residents. As the middle class continues to shrink, more people will find it increasingly difficult to afford living here.

With just 9,751 taxable properties, Newport’s tax base is limited. Should this bond pass, taxpayers can expect yet another increase, either through higher property taxes or rent hikes, to cover the costs of poorly estimated and unprioritized items.

We urge voters to consider this carefully.

Vote No on November 5th!

Sincerely,

Kate Leonard

Newport City Council 1996-2022

Bobby Leary

Newport School Committee 2001-2016, 2018-present

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

