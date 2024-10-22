Obituary: Carl Allen Lokey (1968-2024)

Carl Allen Lokey, 56, passed away on October 16, 2024. Born on May 25, 1968, Carl was a graduate of Middletown High School and a talented mechanic, working at various garages around Newport and Bristol. He found joy in simple things: watching the New York Giants, spending time with his dogs, Dozer and June, riding his motorcycle on beautiful days, and helping people in need. Carl was a youth soccer coach for years and spent much of his spare time volunteering at the Potter League. He was a regular at the Newport dog park with Dozer and June.

A music lover, Carl enjoyed attending concerts throughout his life, especially for his favorite bands, RUSH, Cheap Trick and AC/DC.

He is predeceased by his father, Allen Stephen Lokey, and his brother, Paul Allen Lokey. Carl is survived by his mother, Tazuko Lokey (née Osawa) of Middletown, his brother Ken Lokey (Karen) of North Kingstown, his niece Emma Lokey, and his nephew Owen Lokey.

A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, with Visiting Hours to immediately follow until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Potter League in Carl’s honor, https://bit.ly/potterleague, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842. His memory will continue to live on through the stories shared by those who knew him best.

