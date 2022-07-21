Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $660 Million

The temperature and The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise! An estimated $660 million is up for grabs in tomorrow night’s Mega Millions drawing. If the jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $376.9 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last hit on April 15, 2022. This is the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier option is an additional $1. The deadline to purchase Mega Millions tickets is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

