Obituary: Mary A. “Mae” Kluth (1926-2024)

Mary A. “Mae” (Collins) Kluth, of Middletown, wife of the late Frank J. Kluth, passed away peacefully with her family by her side 2 days after her 98th birthday. She danced her way into heaven in the arms of her husband. She was born in Fall River, MA on June 2, 1926 to the late Michael T. and Bertha R. (Langton) Collins.

Mae is survived by her children Susan Farias (Richard), Frank Kluth (Ricky) and Brian Kluth (Michele), 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-granddaughters. She was also the grandmother of the late Ricky Farias. She was the sister of the late Bertha Frazier, Raymond Collins, Michael T. Collins, and John Collins. She also leaves her best friends Mary Dias, Theresa Toolan and her roommate Gert Perry who will miss her terribly.

Mae was a member of St. Mary’s Senior Guild in Fall River and longtime member of Gooseberry Beach where she spent many happy days on the beach.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Islander for the care and love that was given to our mother.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 10, 2024 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10:00 AM. A private burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae’s memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund by visiting www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give.

