Obituary: Pasco P. Ferretti (1923-2024)

August 24, 1923 — June 2, 2024

Pasco P. Ferretti, lovingly known as Pat and Uncle Puck, peacefully passed away on June 2, 2024, in Middletown, RI, at the age of 100.

Born on August 24, 1923, in Natick, RI, Pasco was a proud Army veteran who served during WWII, achieving the rank of Sergeant Major with European, African, and Middle Eastern service medals. Served at Normandy and Rhineland receiving 5 bronze stars and a good conduct medal before his honorable discharge on October 10, 1945.

Throughout his life, Pasco held a deep commitment to family and community. As a co-owner of Ferretti Brothers alongside his brother Tony, he made a lasting impact in the heating and cooling industry. His dedication and hard work were evident in every project he undertook.

A devoted Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus, he found solace in his faith and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Pasco will be missed by his sons, John and his wife Anni, Michael, and James and his wife Joanne Ferretti, sister, Rose Iadeluca, grandson, Brandon Ferretti, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Lisa Ferretti, sister, Jenny Stravato, brothers, Tony, James, Paul and Joe. His legacy of kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Calling Hours will be held on June 7, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, where friends and family can gather to honor and remember Pat’s life.

Committal prayers will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery Chapel, 70 Church St., West Warwick, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:00 am, as we bid farewell to a remarkable man.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a charity of your choice in Pasco’s memory.

