Middletown’s Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza Set for March 23rd

The anticipation is building in the Town of Middletown as the Outreach Department gears up to host an exciting Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, March 23rd. Families are invited to join in the fun-filled festivities at the Wyatt Road Soccer Complex located at 520 Wyatt Road, Middletown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This eagerly awaited event will cater to two groups simultaneously: Walking to Pre-K and Grades K to 5, ensuring that children of all ages can partake in the excitement. Following the Egg Hunt, attendees can look forward to a delightful concert featuring acclaimed children’s musician and storyteller, Keith Munslow.

For the convenience of Middletown residents, transportation to the event is available. To reserve your spot, kindly reach out to lutrner@middletownri.com no later than March 18th. Participants are encouraged to bring along a basket for collecting eggs and a lawn chair to relax and enjoy the entertainment.

In the event of inclement weather, the Easter Egg Hunt will be rescheduled for Saturday, March 30th.

