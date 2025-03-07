Obituary: Anthony Butler (1974-2025)

With profound sadness, we share the passing of Anthony Butler on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the age of 50. To know Anthony was to know love. He was a devoted Father a loving Husband, a cherished Son and Grandson, a beloved Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend. But perhaps his greatest joy was being “Peepaw” to a sweet little boy named Kadus. He embraced each of these roles with endless love, devotion, and a heart that knew no bounds.

Anthony had a way of making everyone feel special. His warmth, laughter, and kindness were constant in the lives of those who knew him. Whether he was offering a helping hand, sharing a story that made everyone laugh, or simply being there when you needed him most, Anthony’s love was unwavering. He filled every room with light, and his presence was a gift we were lucky to have.

Anthony was a hardworking man who poured his dedication into everything he did. He took great pride in every job he held, most recently as a Security Director and Food and Beverage Manager. His strong work ethic, integrity and passion for excellence were admired by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Whether in his career or personal life, Anthony gave his all – never doing anything halfway, always striving to make a difference.

Beyond his work, Anthony’s greatest passion was sports. He was a dedicated New York Yankees, New York Giants, and New York Knicks fan, living and breathing every game. Whether it was cheering from the stands, watching from home or debating stats and plays with his brothers and friends over the phone (which was very entertaining), his love for his teams was unparalleled.

He leaves behind a family who adored him. His wife, Alexandria Johnson of Middletown, RI, Son, Isaiah Butler of West Warwick, RI, Daughters, Jada Butler of Middletown, RI, and Cambrie Triplett-Butler of Portsmouth, RI, Mother, Pauline Simpson and Stepfather Nathaniel Simpson of Palm Coast, FL, Siblings, Bernard Butler, Cornelius Butler, Adrienne McKenzie and Pauline Butler all of Newport, RI, his Grandmother Cora Butler of Norfolk, VA, Stepdaughters, Shayna Johnson and Brandi Johnson of Middletown, RI and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins along with many dear friends. He shared a very special relationship with his loved and very close cousin, LiTisha (Muffy) Butler, who held a special place in his heart. The jokes and laughter they shared were unmatched. He also shared a very close relationship with his Aunt Ercell Butler, with whom he shared prayer with often. She was someone he confided in, and cherished their time and conversations spent together.

Though we grieve his loss, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his father, Bernard Sayles and Sister, Atheda (Tracy) Butler, watching over us with the same love he always gave.

Anthony’s love was endless, and his impact immeasurable. Though our hearts are heavy, we will carry his love forward, knowing he will always be with us-in our laughter, in our stories, while attending any sports games and in the countless ways he made our lives better just by being in them.

A service to honor Anthony’s beautiful life will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, beginning at 11:00am at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840. Flower donations may be sent directly to the church.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Anthony Butler, please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

