New Build in Middletown offered for $1,995,000

211 Morrison Avenue – Middletown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,385 sqft | offered by TLC Homes Newport for $1,995,000.

Welcome to 211 Morrison Avenue, close to vibrant downtown Newport, 2 miles from Easton’s & Second Beach, and the iconic Cliff Walk.

This property offers a rare opportunity for those searching for a spacious, move-in-ready luxury new-build that seamlessly integrates a charming feel. The architecture masterfully fuses everyday functionality w/ the capacity to host gatherings for generations to come. The impeccably designed kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, including a 6-burner gas stove, and features a magnificent quartz island, perfect for culinary enthusiasts.

The fluid transition from the kitchen to living room via an open floor plan effortlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, by exquisite French doors leading to an expansive paver patio.

With just under acre, there’s ample space for backyard games or relaxation.

Comprising 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and boasting over 3,600 sq ft, there is room for all. The spacious primary suite, nestled in a secluded corner on the second floor features an exquisite en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Located on the 3rd floor, you’ll find a spacious bonus room complete with a wet bar and full bathroom.

The partially finished basement has the potential to serve as a home gym, golf simulation, theater, along with ample storage space. Don’t miss out on this beautiful new construction!

CONTACT:

TONY LORUSSO

TLC HOMES NEWPORT

(508) 479-9490 (401) 644-2213

TLCNEWPORTRI@GMAIL.COM

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

