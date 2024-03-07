New Lifesaving Tools Enhance Safety Measures at Gaudet Athletic Complex

In a collaborative effort led by the Middletown Town Council, Middletown Fire Department, and Middletown Athletic Boosters, crucial lifesaving tools have been recently installed at the Gaudet Athletic Complex.

A state-of-the-art, locked, and heated automated external defibrillator (AED) was successfully mounted on the concession stand building located at 259 Turner Road last week. This development is a testament to the hard work and dedication of various community entities, ensuring the safety and well-being of those utilizing the complex.

Moreover, an additional lifesaving measure has been implemented with the inclusion of Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdose, housed within the AED box for swift access during emergencies.

To access the secured AED box, individuals are advised to call 911 and request the code, enabling them to provide immediate care while awaiting the arrival of fire, police, and other emergency responders.

Middletown Fire Battalion Chief Brian DeFreitas, who also serves as the community’s EMS chief, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that made this installation possible. He emphasized the importance of the AED in critical situations, stating, “We hope the AED cabinet never needs to get used, but it’s better that it’s there, just in case.”

Council President Paul M. Rodrigues stressed the significance of providing tools for emergency situations, particularly considering the frequent use of the Gaudet field. Rodrigues commended the proactive approach of the Athletic Boosters and reiterated the Town Council’s commitment to supporting such vital initiatives.

AEDs are already strategically placed in various town buildings and high-traffic areas, including the council chambers in Town Hall. Town staff members are also trained in the proper usage of these devices.

Acknowledging the importance of AEDs in cardiac emergencies, John Ceglarski and Jay Bogosian of the Middletown Athletic Boosters initiated the push for an AED at the sports complex. Following comprehensive research and a CPR/AED class organized last spring, the Boosters secured funds for over 40 individuals to attend a lifesaving course.

Their efforts culminated in reaching out to Middletown Fire Chief James Peplau and Battalion Chief Brian DeFreitas, who provided a new Zoll AED 3 after careful consideration. The Boosters also presented their case to the Town Council, securing unanimous approval for funds to purchase and install the AED cabinet.

Installed on March 1, the new AED and Narcan cabinet stands as a tangible testament to the community’s commitment to safety. School Facilities Director Poe George played a crucial role in the installation process.

Expressing satisfaction with the enhanced safety measures, Chief DeFreitas commended the Middletown Athletic Boosters and the Town Council, emphasizing the positive impact of their collaborative efforts on community well-being.

