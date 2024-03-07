House Speaker Shekarchi Unveils Sweeping Housing Legislation Package to Tackle Rhode Island’s Crisis

In a move to combat Rhode Island’s housing crisis, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi has revealed a comprehensive 15-bill package of legislation, marking his fourth extensive suite of housing bills since assuming the Speaker’s role in 2021.

The announced bills are a continuation of Speaker Shekarchi’s ongoing efforts to address the pressing housing issues in Rhode Island, building upon the initiatives outlined in his previous legislative endeavors.

“I want Rhode Island to be a state where families can have a good life and raise their children, where young people can live near their parents and hometowns, and where seniors can age in place with dignity,” emphasized Speaker Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick). He noted the state’s struggle with a housing shortage, attributing it to years of lagging behind in the country’s new housing permits.

Acknowledging the complexity of the housing and homelessness crisis that has unfolded over decades, Speaker Shekarchi expressed his commitment to a long-term, sustained effort. Despite introducing and passing three previous housing legislation packages, he emphasized the substantial work that remains to be done.

The announcement took place with the presence of key figures, including Rep. June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol), chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Affordable Housing, and Thomas E. Deller, chair of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Entire Area of Land Use. Various stakeholders, including legislators, housing advocates, builders, and developers, also joined the event.

“This package of housing bills builds upon the work of the Housing and Land Use Commissions and on the housing laws enacted in 2022 and 2023,” explained Rep. Speakman. She highlighted the legislation’s focus on streamlining approval processes, making zoning more flexible, and maximizing the use of existing buildings to produce more safe, comfortable, and affordable homes for Rhode Islanders.

The unveiled bills emerged from extensive testimony and discussions within both commissions, which have been actively meeting since July 2022 to address Rhode Island’s affordable housing needs in a sustainable and equitable manner.

“The legislation announced today is reflective of the work of the legislative housing commissions: collaborative, responsive, and solutions-oriented,” stated Deller, the Johnston Town Planner and Director of Development & Public Services. He echoed Speaker Shekarchi’s insistence on the need for change to overcome the housing shortage.

The bills, presented by Speaker Shekarchi, Rep. Speakman, and other sponsoring representatives, aim to address various aspects of Rhode Island’s housing challenges. The legislation includes measures to empower homeowners to develop Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), allow manufactured homes as an alternative to stick-built homes, and enable municipalities to combine zoning and planning boards for a more expedited process.

The comprehensive package covers diverse topics such as the State Building Code Office structure, education programs to address the shortage of planning professionals, amendments to the abandoned properties statute, and improvements to subdivision of land review procedures.

Key stakeholders, including Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor, HousingWorks RI Executive Director Brenda Clement, and Rhode Island Builders Association CEO John V. Marcantonio, expressed gratitude for the proactive steps taken by Speaker Shekarchi. They emphasized the importance of these legislative measures in advancing housing production, improving affordability, and addressing the broad-reaching impacts of Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

The bills are now set to undergo the legislative process, with Speaker Shekarchi’s vision of a Rhode Island where all residents have access to a good, safe home at the forefront of the state’s housing agenda.

