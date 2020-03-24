The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee has canceled the 2020 Newport Bermuda Race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the race organizers.

“After continuing to seek guidance from numerous government and medical advisors, it has become evident there is no longer a timeline allowing our sailors and supporters to prepare for and participate in this offshore race safely. ” the BROC sadi in a statement. “For the last 21 months, we have been planning to run a great race, and as sailors ourselves, we feel your keen disappointment in not being able to sail the 52nd Thrash to the Onion Patch at this time.”