Newport Charter Yacht Show: Connecting the Dots in the Charter Yacht World

Charter yacht brokers are setting their sights on Newport, R.I. where an intriguing array of fully crewed luxury yachts will be awaiting their inspection during the 2023 Newport Charter Yacht Show. Scheduled for Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22, the four-day event has been serving as the charter yacht industry’s premier trade gathering in the Northeast for over 35 years and kicks off the New England charter season.

“I’ve been coming to the Newport Charter Yacht Show for 20-plus years, and it’s one of my favorites,” said Allison Cecilio, a charter broker who earlier this year became a charter manager for Denison Yachting and represents the 133’ M/Y Serenity, which is making its debut in the New England market and its first major Charter Show appearance. She explained that charter yacht shows take place in all different parts of the world; however, this one – presented, owned and produced by Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard at its 10-acre waterfront facility in the heart of downtown Newport – shines brightly as a beacon for one of the world’s most distinguished yachting destinations and the broader whole of New England, which trends as a feted cruising destination during the USA’s summer months.

“It’s more welcoming and intimate than other shows…a great vibe and kickoff to the New England charter season,” added Cecilio. “They roll out the red carpet whether you are a charter manager, broker or other industry professional.”

As a manager, Cecilio represents yacht owners and communicates with them as well as their captains and crews about the yacht’s availability for charter, any changes that have taken place (either structurally or with personnel) and what offerings are being made, from water toys available to a chef’s cuisine specialties. She then acts as a wholesaler for her clients, the charter yacht brokers who, in this case, are retailers “shopping” for options to present to end users: those looking for highly personalized, moreover exquisitely unforgettable, vacations aboard crewed luxury yachts. Among Serenity’s unique selling points are a 2022 interior refit, a 900 square foot master suite; a full-service elevator from below guest accommodations; and a sundeck jacuzzi with a waterfall. “Serenity exudes luxury and hosts amenities unlike any other charter yacht in her class.”

Working with Cecilio at Denison Yachting is Jennifer M. Saia, a charter specialist who both consults with Serenity’s management team and books yacht charters. “Going by the list of yachts registered thus far, it seems that more than 75% of them are new to this Show,” said Saia, “which will help draw more charter brokers to come and check out the new products for not only this Summer but also for their respective Fall, Winter, and Spring seasons too!”

Among other new additions to the Show this year are the 157’ M/Y Mirabella, so far the largest vessel registered; the 125’ S/Y Kaori, to date the sole sailing vessel; and the 79’ SOL, a striking solar powered catamaran.

Both Mirabella and Kaori are being presented by Northrop & Johnson. Adam Fitzmaurice, who represents Mirabella, says continuing to register vessels year-after-year is indicative of his company’s deep commitment to the Show. “It’s a showcase not only for the yachts but also for our chefs and crew members, who are the most important element of any charter. As well, Kaori will be participating in the 2023 Newport Yacht Rendezvous (which follows the Show on Friday, June 23 and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County), because the owners believe in giving back.”

This is Kaori’s first charter show since her major refit and return to the East Coast. Built by Palmer Johnson in 1991, she has been updated to the latest technology and design over the years by her loving owners and in 2021 underwent extensive interior upgrades and installation of NAIAD zero speed stabilizers.

“Kaori is the outlier, being a truly adept sailing vessel yet built with the power cruising capability for world-wide expeditions,” said the yacht’s owner Dan Stabbert, adding that Kaori has circumnavigated the world four times. “We have sailed Kaori from Alaska to South America and yet we have been able to show off her capabilities to only a handful of charter brokers. We felt the Newport Charter Yacht Show was the venue to best communicate what Kaori means to today’s new era of environmentally responsible families who desire the ocean experience…we want the charter community to understand the wonders of sailing yachts and the difference such a uniquely designed yacht can make when exploring the wonders of this world.”

Built in 2004 by Trinity Yachts and refitted in 2018, Mirabella is impeccably maintained; with sensational five-star service and plenty of tenders and recreational equipment, she is a standout in the Northrop & Johnson fleet.

According to Sandy Carney, a broker with Sanderson Yachting, as intriguing as new yachts can be, returning yachts are equally important to the Newport Charter Yacht Show mix, since many can have updates to décor and amenities, crew, central agents and more. Examples of yachts returning from 2022 are the 110’ M/Y Freedom, represented by Yacht Connexion, and the 85’ M/Y Lexington represented by Blue Oceans Yachting. “I’m always excited to see ‘new’ yachts at the Show and meet new crew,” said Carney, “but networking with returning crew and central agents helps build relationships. There are so many moving parts in a private yacht charter that it helps to know with whom I’m working.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

