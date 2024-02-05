Obituary: Dianne Ellen Walsh (1952-2024)

Dianne Ellen Walsh, 71, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 2, 2024, at Rhode Island Hospital.

Born in Providence, RI on September 2, 1952, she was the daughter of Frank and Ada (Slingsby) Rogers. A lifelong Resident of Aquidneck Island, Dianne will be remembered by all who knew her.. Her indomitable spirit and never back down attitude were legendary. She will be remembered for many things by different people, but primarily, and most fondly, as an incredibly loving mother and “G”. She will be missed greatly.

Dianne is survived by her children; Mark Walsh and his wife Nicole of Ashaway, RI , Tammy (Hamel) Moretti and her husband Michael of Middletown, Ri, Richard Walsh of Middletown and Cheryl Lepikko (Hamel)of Connecticut. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Adam, Blake, Emily, Ada, Abigail and Makayla.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday February 9, 2024 from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.

