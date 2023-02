A man from Newport won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize.

The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport, and plans to save the money.

