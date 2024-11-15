Newport Names Michael Caruolo as First Deputy City Manager

The City of Newport announced Friday the appointment of Michael A. Caruolo as its first-ever Deputy City Manager. A seasoned public servant with more than three decades of experience, Caruolo is set to take on the role starting Jan. 6, 2025.

Caruolo’s public service career began with the Newport Police Department, where he served for 22 years and retired as a lieutenant in 2014. Over the past decade, he has worked as the Director of Public Safety and Community Relations at Salve Regina University, managing a $1.3 million budget and leading a team of 32 public safety professionals.

In his new position, Caruolo will provide management support to Newport's City Manager Colin Kennedy. Caruolo's role will include overseeing daily operations and strategic planning across Newport's city departments.

A longtime Aquidneck Island resident, Caruolo has built a reputation as a dedicated leader. While with the Newport Police Department, he commanded the Special Response Team and coordinated emergency plans for major events, earning accolades such as two Chief’s Service Awards, five Meritorious Service Awards, and 31 commendation letters.

At Salve Regina, Caruolo was instrumental in fostering stronger relationships between the university and the local community. His leadership shone during the 2019 gas outage when he collaborated with city officials to address the crisis. He also spearheaded initiatives to improve communication and engagement between students and residents and served as president of the Rhode Island College and University Public Safety Association.

Caruolo, a graduate of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, holds a degree in Administration of Justice from St. Anselm College.

