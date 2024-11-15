Newport Police Score Big Wins: Manslaughter Conviction, Major Drug Busts

It’s been a busy week for the Newport Police Department, as detectives wrapped up several high-profile investigations. Here’s the latest:

Stabbing Conviction Lands Killer 30 Years

Justice was served on Monday, as Tyrese Poulsen, 28, was convicted of manslaughter for the brutal 2021 stabbing of Maximus Julian. The deadly altercation on June 3, 2021, sparked a meticulous investigation by Newport’s finest, culminating in Poulsen’s arrest. This week, Poulsen learned his fate—a 30-year sentence at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI).

Drug Bust Yields Cash, Coke, and Guns

A tip led Newport’s Narcotics Unit to two residences last week, uncovering a stash of cocaine, cash, and firepower. On November 14, detectives executed search warrants at the homes of Glenda Mendez, 48, and Edgardo Torres, 26.

The results? A Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, two loaded magazines, 16 grams of cocaine, and a jaw-dropping $32,750 in suspected drug money.

Mendez, of Third Street, was hit with charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and using a firearm in a crime of violence. Torres, of Girard Avenue, faces possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

Cocaine Trafficking Takedown



The long arm of the law reached all the way to Puerto Rico in a months-long investigation into a major drug trafficking ring. Newport detectives and DEA agents busted Martin Lopez Rodriguez, 46, and Freddy Almanzar, 18, in Newport on November 15.

The duo was caught red-handed with two kilograms of cocaine—a haul valued at $100,000. Both men are now facing serious charges, including delivery of more than one kilogram of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute.

This massive seizure marks one of the largest drug arrests in Newport’s recent memory.

Newport PD: Cleaning Up the Streets

The department’s efforts this week highlight a commitment to tackling violent crime and dismantling drug operations in the community.

