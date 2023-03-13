Newport Police arrest 44 on St. Patrick’s Parade Day

The Newport Police Department arrested 44 people on mostly alcohol related charges on St. Patrick’s Parade Day, Saturday, March 11.

27 Municipal Summons Arrests

• Open Container – 21

• Minor in Possession – 6

• Urinating in public – 1

• Disorderly Conduct – 1

(Some Arrestee’s may have multiple charges)

17 Custodial Arrests

• Driving Without Consent – 1

• Furnish/Procurement of Alcohol – 2

• Obstructing an Officer – 1

• Disorderly Conduct – 9

• Resisting Arrest – 5

• DUI – 2

• Simple Assault on officer – 2

• Simple Assault – 5

• Vandalism – 1

• Domestic Vandalism – 1

• Domestic Disorderly – 1

(Some Arrestee’s may have multiple charges)

On Sunday, Middletown announced 8 arrests for DUI during and after the parade.

