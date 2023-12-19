Newport Police Department is looking for new recruits

Just in time for the new year, the City of Newport is once again looking for some new recruits to join the City’s Police force. Applications to join the Newport Police Department are being accepted from December 18th until February 20th.

Both Rhode Island certified police officers and new recruits are being encouraged to apply.

With the oldest Community Policing program in the state, Newport Police Officers have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis while being a part of a dynamic, internationally known community.

All those interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer are being urged to fill out an application by visiting www.PoliceApp.com

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of Feb. 20th, 2024 and be a High School graduate or possess a GED/equivalent. Existing certified police officers may also be eligible for a $5,000 hiring bonus and a tiered pay plan.

Entry level officer candidates should be available to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment and written examination conducted by Fit2ServeRI.com. Fitness assessment and written exam is not required for Certified Police Officers.

To download an application, and for more information on becoming a Newport Police Officer, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.

